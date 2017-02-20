Fairmount Owner Jake Orosz Buys La Cave du Vin on Coventry

click to enlarge
Since it opened in 1994, La Cave du Vin
(2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., 216-932-6411) has been the place to escape, both literally and figuratively, from the sophomoric festivities that were taking place above ground. The subterranean watering hole was years ahead of its time when it came to craft beer and Old World wines, both of which were offered up in a dim and sexy grotto that shared little in common with mainstream watering holes.
Starting Wednesday, La Cave du Vin will have a new owner.
Jake Orosz, owner of The Fairmount
(2448 Fairmount Blvd., 216-229-9463) in Cleveland Heights, will take possession of the long-running bar this week, he says. Fans of the space should expect to begin seeing incremental changes to the operation moving forward.
“The same way that the Fairmount still feels like the Fairmount only better,” says Orosz, who purchased that going concern five years ago and continues to improve it. “It will be more cleaned up but still the same concept; we’ll take the identity – dim and grungy, neo-gothic vibe – that it has but bring it forward.”
Orosz says that he’ll keep the coolers filled with craft beer, the rotating selection of progressive craft drafts, and the curated wine list.
“I feel like that’s what they got popular for,” he says. “I remember it was one of the first places, before the big-time craft beer movement took off, to sell all those imports. Back when Sierra Nevada was a new thing.”
As he did at the Fairmount, Orosz will add a kitchen and beef up the food offerings.
“No entrees, but a cool array of food,” he says.
Orosz, who was only 23 when he purchased The Fairmount, was five years old when La Cave opened its doors. But he got to know and appreciate its reputation over the years.
“I just feel like I have so many good memories from there – and so does everybody I talk to about it. That takes a long time to build something like that,” he notes.
He also comprehends that like all long-running enterprises, this one has had its share of peaks and valleys. He happened to be presented with the opportunity to buy it during one of the valleys, he says.
“Anytime you’re coasting, you’re losing momentum,” he explains. “But I think that’s the perfect time to buy. What’s that saying? Buy low, sell high.”