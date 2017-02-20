Four Northeast Ohio Restaurants Land on OpenTable's Ranking of Most Romantic in the Country

click to enlarge
The actual criteria and methodology for OpenTable's list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2017
is a bit nebulous, but the site claims the 100 honored restaurants were chosen based on an analysis of 10,000,000 user-submitted reviews of about 24,000 American eateries. What makes these places exceptionally romantic — Tons of candlelight? Perfectly dark and quiet corners for making out? Menus chock full of aphrodisiacs? Bathrooms appropriately sized and sequestered away for quickies? — is not entirely clear.
Whatever the case, the list exists and four Northeast Ohio restaurants made the cut. The inclusions probably won't surprise you given their reputations as destinations that seem to attract lovebirds.
-Chez Francois in Vermilion
-The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton
-Don's Pomeroy House in Strongsville
-Pier W in Lakewood
The Big Egg will have to wait another year for its proper recognition, apparently.
As for the rest of the Buckeye State: Cincinnati received a strong shout out for its contemporary American restaurant Orchids at Palm Court, the Italian eatery Primavista and the Coldwater Cafe & Catering in Tipp City. Meanwhile, Columbus' French Refectory Restaurant & Bistro nabbed that city's only mention.