Kurt Cobain Would Have Turned 50 Today; Here's Nirvana Performing in Cleveland in 1991
By Eric Sandy
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 2:25 PM
Kurt Cobain would have been 50 years old today. (Imagine!) All over the world, surely, fans are sharing memories and videos and music from the days when Nirvana stood atop the rock 'n' roll summit for a brief moment in history.
With that in mind, here's Nirvana performing at Empire Concert Club on East 9th Street in 1991. Check the setlist below.
Setlist:
Another One Bites The Dust (jam)
Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
Aneurysm
Drain You
School
Floyd The Barber
Smells Like Teen Spirit
About A Girl
Breed
Polly
Sliver
Love Buzz
Come As You Are
Pennyroyal Tea
Negative Creep
Been A Son
Blew
Rape Me
Lithium
Territorial Pissings