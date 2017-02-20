Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Monday, February 20, 2017

C-Notes

Kurt Cobain Would Have Turned 50 Today; Here's Nirvana Performing in Cleveland in 1991

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge c5ibu_1uoaaz4e5.jpg
Kurt Cobain would have been 50 years old today. (Imagine!) All over the world, surely, fans are sharing memories and videos and music from the days when Nirvana stood atop the rock 'n' roll summit for a brief moment in history.

His daughter, Frances Bean, posted a nice little memorial on Instagram.

With that in mind, here's Nirvana performing at Empire Concert Club on East 9th Street in 1991. Check the setlist below.


Setlist:

Another One Bites The Dust (jam)
Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam
Aneurysm
Drain You
School
Floyd The Barber
Smells Like Teen Spirit
About A Girl
Breed
Polly
Sliver
Love Buzz
Come As You Are
Pennyroyal Tea
Negative Creep
Been A Son
Blew
Rape Me
Lithium
Territorial Pissings

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

