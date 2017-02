Kurt Cobain Would Have Turned 50 Today; Here's Nirvana Performing in Cleveland in 1991

click to enlarge

Kurt Cobain would have been 50 years old today. (Imagine!) All over the world, surely, fans are sharing memories and videos and music from the days when Nirvana stood atop the rock 'n' roll summit for a brief moment in history.His daughter, Frances Bean, posted a nice little memorial on Instagram.With that in mind, here's Nirvana performing at Empire Concert Club on East 9th Street in 1991. Check the setlist below.Another One Bites The Dust (jam)Jesus Wants Me For A SunbeamAneurysmDrain YouSchoolFloyd The BarberSmells Like Teen SpiritAbout A GirlBreedPollySliverLove BuzzCome As You ArePennyroyal TeaNegative CreepBeen A SonBlewRape MeLithiumTerritorial Pissings