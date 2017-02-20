Maple Grove to Host Annual WJCU Radiothon Benefit

click to enlarge
For 47 years now, WJCU 88.7 FM
has delivered ad-free independent-minded programming. Since the on-air staff are unpaid volunteers, there are significant expenses involved in keeping the station running.
This week, the station has entered fund-raising mode. It pledges that every penny of the money donated during its week-long Radiothon will go toward operating expenses.
The station’s annual Radiothon Benefit Concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights. Bands on the bill include Vulgar Devils, a local metal group that features members of Destructor and Sparrowmilk, Threefold Law, Hell and Back, and Live Evil.
Live Evil will perform a tribute to the late great singer/wailer Ronnie James Dio. The band’s set will include songs from the various stages of his career, including tracks from when he played with Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio.
Olathia’s Chris Emig will host the event. Admission $8. The show is 21 and over.