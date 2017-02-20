Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Film

Monday, February 20, 2017

Film

The Nightlight Cinema in Akron to Host a Special Screening of the New Comedy/Drama 'All Nighter'

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge all_nighter_-_key_art.jpeg
As part of the New York Film Critics Film Series, a regular series of ongoing preview screenings that takes place in about 50 selected major markets, All Nighter, a new comedy/drama starring Emile Hirsch, Analeigh Tipton and J.K. Simmons, will screen on March 20 at the Nightlight in Akron.

The movie centers on the hijinks that take place when when a “globe trotting, workaholic father” (Simmons) discovers his daughter (Tipton) has gone missing. He then forces her banjo-playing ex-boyfriend (Hirsch) to help him find her over the course of one “increasingly crazy” night.

Film critic Shawn Levy will host the screening via a telecast that will feature a conversation with Hirsch, Tipton and Simmons.

Each New York Film Critics Film Series event aims to "bring the energy and VIP nature of prestigious, New York screenings for nationwide audiences."

