Cleveland.com's Chris Quinn Elevated to "Editor and President" of Advance Ohio

Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content for Cleveland.com, has been elevated to President and Editor of Advance Ohio, the site announced this morning
.
The release noted that Quinn has successfully spearheaded the news output and strategy at the digital half of Advance Ohio's operation, and that he was a reporter and editor for 17 years at the Plain Dealer
prior to his current role.
"The need for sustainable, high-quality journalism - the mission of Advance Local — has never been more evident in this country," Quinn said in the story. "I'm glad I've been a part of the public service work and digital innovation by the content team at cleveland.com, and I'm excited that I now have a chance to work more closely with the entire Advance Ohio team as we secure the future of journalism in Cleveland."
Randy Siegel, former President of the Free Times
, is now the President of Advance Local
, Advance Ohio's parent company. He commented to Cleveland.com that Quinn's leadership has resulted in a digital reach of six million viewers / readers per month. Siegel did not immediately reply to Scene's request for comment, via email.
Quinn takes the place of Tim Knight, who became the CEO of the Northeast Ohio Media Group in October, 2015. Knight, who has left the company, ushered in the "Advance Ohio" era, and departs after less than a year and a half at the helm.