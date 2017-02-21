Local Indie Rockers Chil to Play Special 10-Year Anniversary Show in April

click to enlarge
Formed in 2007 by brothers Nick and Ben Batton, the Akron-based indie rock act Chil
eventually expanded its lineup to include lead guitarist Ian Minnick, drummer Ben Batton and bassist Justin Solitro.
The band issued its debut, Only Good Karma
, in 2012 and followed it up two years later with Keep Us from Sinking
. Between 2014 and 2015, the group released three singles produced by Forever the Sickest Kid’s Austin Bello; it hooked up again with Bello for 2016’s No Sleep, No Silence
.
Earlier this month, the group announced it’ll play a special show on April 9 at Musica in Akron
to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The concert will feature some of Chil’s earlier songs in addition to covers and recent releases.
Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 28.