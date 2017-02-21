Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

R&B Singer Chris Brown to Bring His Party Tour to the Q

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 11:17 AM

Earlier today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling R&B singer-songwriter Chris Brown announced his upcoming the Party Tour will feature a multi-act bill that includes 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

The seven-week run commences on Friday, March 31, in Baltimore, and Brown and crew come to Quicken Loans Arena on April 6.

A fan club pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and a Citi cardmember presale starts at noon tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Exclusive VIP packages are available at VIPnation.com.

