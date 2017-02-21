R&B Singer Chris Brown to Bring His Party Tour to the Q

click to enlarge
Earlier today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling R&B singer-songwriter Chris Brown
announced his upcoming the Party Tour will feature a multi-act bill that includes 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.
The seven-week run commences on Friday, March 31, in Baltimore, and Brown and crew come to Quicken Loans Arena
on April 6.
A fan club pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and a Citi cardmember presale starts at noon tomorrow.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Exclusive VIP packages are available at VIPnation.com
.