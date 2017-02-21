Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Seafair's Chayla Hope to Headline Her First Solo Show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 7:53 AM

click to enlarge chaylahopefriends.jpeg
Formed in 2012, the local indie rock act Seafair  created lush soundscapes that drew apt comparisons to Arcade Fire and Broken Social Scene.

Last year, Seafair sadly called it quits after a performance at the Burning River Fest. And yet, singer-keyboardist Chayla Hope has continued on with a solo career.

On Friday, she headlines her first show as a solo artist. The concert, billed as “Chayla Hope & Friends,” features an all-local, all-female lineup, including the Whiskey Hollow’s Madeline Finn, guitarist Kimberly Haffey and cellist Shelby Lynn Sangdahl.

"It just seemed right," Hope says when asked about the concept. "We have so many incredible women in this city that you don’t get to hear from. I just thought that if you put them all in the same room, people would listen."

Hope says she'll play newly written tunes that "lean toward electronica." A bassist and drummer will join her for a couple of the songs.

"I'm thinking about recording an album," she says. "But it’s one of those thigns where I am not sure where things will go.”

In addition, she and Sangdahl have written a song together that they'll perform together at the show.

The concert begins at 9 at the Grog Shop. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

