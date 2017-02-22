At the Drive-In Returns to the Agora in June

click to enlarge
-
Samantha Fryberger
-
At the Drive-In performing at Lollapalooza in 2012.
Back in November of 2000, the post-hardcore act At the Drive-In
delivered a mesmerizing set at the Agora
. At the time, critics touted the group as the “next big thing.”
While the band didn’t entirely become a household name, the group did leave a lasting impression thanks to its visceral live shows.
Now, the band has just announced it’ll release in • ter a • li • a
, its first studio album in 17 years. A tour in support of the album, which comes out in May, commences on March 17 in New Orleans.
Produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Rich Costey at Hollywood’s Sound Factory, the 11-song 41-minute album follows 2000’s Relationship of Command
.
The band will conclude its North American tour on June 21 at the Agora. Le Butcherettes will open the show.