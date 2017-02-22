Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Euclid Jail Supervisor and Officer Under Investigation After Allegedly Misusing LEADS Police Database for Personal Reasons

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
A corporal and an officer at the Euclid Jail, which is run by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, are under investigation after allegedly misusing LEADS, the law enforcement database, for personal reasons, according to a source.

LEADS is the Ohio Law Enforcement Automated Data System, which is maintained by the Highway Patrol. It's an essential and useful tool that'll pull up everything from addressees to phone numbers, criminal records to social security numbers. It's also confidential and regulated by very specific rules on who can access information and for what reasons. Misuse can result in a felony charge in Ohio.

Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan confirmed this morning that the Euclid Jail and the county are investigating Corporal Steven Key and corrections officer Quincy Jimson, though she declined to confirm the nature or subject of the investigations since they are ongoing. A source, however, told Scene that misuse of LEADS was the center of the investigations and that the motivation was tied to a romantic relationship.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

