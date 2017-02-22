Local Psych-Rockers Coup de Grace to Play CD Release Show at Musica

click to enlarge
Over the years, Coup de Grace
singer Nick Reese has played with several local acts and often filled in with others when needed.
But all the while, he and drummer Tig have consistently worked together, originally in the George Harrison Ford Explorers and then in various side projects.
In the early 2000s, Reese toured with local prog rockers Simeon Soul Charger, playing everything from keyboards to guitar. But when Simeon relocated to Germany, Reese chose to stay behind and joined the progressive jam rock group Aliver Hall.
In December of 2015, Reese chose to focus his energy on songwriting and composition, so he and Tig formed Coup De Grace, joining forces with bassist Doug Gallo (Treespeak, Hayden Calling and The Real True Stories).
Now, the self-described “indie psych-rock trio” will celebrate the release of its first album, Walk In Light
, with a CD Release Show that takes place on March 3 at Musica in Akron
.
Recorded and mastered at Central 8 Studios, “the album draws inspiration from Radiohead, Tame Impala and the Beatles.
Central 8 Studios co-owner Nathan Doutt engineered and mastered the album. The rootsy tune “Friendly Tiger” serves as the disc’s first single.