Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters to Perform at the Q in September

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Though the Rock Hall has only reluctantly inducted progressive rock acts over the years, the UK act Pink Floyd bucked the trend when it made into the hall in 1996.

The early induction was certainly merited. During its heyday in the '70s and '80s, the band essentially defined the art of the concept album.

Now, former Floyd co-frontman Roger Waters, who will release a new solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, later this year, has announced additional dates for his Us and Them tour hitting the states this summer and fall.

The tour will feature “Pink Floyd favorites” and solo material, and the press release promises a “high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production” that will include “breathtaking quad sound.”

Waters will perform at the Q on Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

