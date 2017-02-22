Ushabu to Launch Lunch Service Next Week, Liquor License on its Way

click to enlarge
Starting next Tuesday, March 28th, Ushabu
in Tremont will begin serving lunch. Diners who have visited and enjoyed the restaurant by night should expect a very different, albeit equally pleasant, experience, says GM Michael Flaherty.
“Lunch will be a different, brighter, livelier atmosphere,” he says. “The idea is to have almost a completely different restaurant by day and night.”
The lunch menu will consist of donburi rice bowls and udon noodle bowls, both available in various iterations, and meal-in-a-box bento options. Examples include gyudon, Wagyu beef with ramen egg, onions, donburi sauce and rice; oyakodon, fried chicken with scrambled eggs, raw yolk, scallions, fermented napa cabbage and rice; tsukimi udon, 63-degree eggs, fermented cabbage, udon and dashi; kitsune udon, twice-fried tofu with scallions, udon and kombu; and the ginger-cured salmon bento with wakame seaweed, cucumber salad, miso soup and rice.
All items will be priced between $10 and $14. Lunch will run 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Shabu-shabu will not be available for lunch unless requested 24 hours in advance.
Ushabu’s new executive chef Matt Spinner, formerly of Society Lounge and Press Wine Bar, will be steering the small-plate menu in exciting new directions, adds Flaherty.
“We'll be shifting to more of a regional Japanese focus for the menus moving forward, with the next menu change being the cuisine of Osaka,” he says.
Diners will begin seeing those changes by early March.
Also on the near horizon is the introduction of a liquor license, which should be in place within the next few weeks. The list will be built around sake, aged sakes, Japanese whiskey and beer.
Once a month, likely the first Friday, Ushabu will host “Izakaya Nights” when they’ll be serving food until 3 or 4 in the morning. We'll keep you posted on when these will kick off.