2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Announced
By Sam Allard
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 1:29 PM
There you have it. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that this year's Hall of Fame game will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.
But don't get too excited. Last year, the exhibition game was canceled
on the day of the match because of "congealing and sort of rubberized" on-field paint. HOF officials were worried about the safety implications.
A class-action lawsuit was filed shortly after the cancellation, last August. The venue then shifted from Ohio to California
, where one of the plaintiffs lived. He'd purchased a ticket and traveled to Canton for the game.
But hey. Zeke!
