Body of Missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron Found in Chippewa Lake

The body of missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron was found in Chippewa Lake Tuesday. The Medina County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news to Macron's family and to local news media yesterday.
Frank Webber was kayaking on the lake when he came across what seemed to be a large mannequin, as he told
Cleveland.com. Law enforcement converged on Chippewa Lake Tuesday afternoon to retrieve what turned out to be Macron's body.
Macron had been missing since Dec. 16
under very troubling circumstances. The Medina County sheriff had explained that blood was discovered both in Macron's SUV and in his township office that day. (His SUV was discovered at
Chippewa Lake back in December.)
More information is expected at a news conference this afternoon.