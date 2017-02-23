Cow Advocates Will Be Protesting the Mac 'N Cheese Throwdown on Saturday (Yes, Really)

WAGS 4 Kids will be hosting an event featuring a whole afternoon of mac n cheese. While this is a fundraiser for a nonprofit organization, it is wrong to exploit dairy cows in order to help humans in need. We must create a world where no one is harmed in the process of supporting others.Welcome to 2017, when even mac and cheese is controversial.
This is an OUTSIDE protest and will take place on the sidewalks next to Red Space. Some signs will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own! Dress for the weather; be prepared to stand for an hour and a half.
Why protest the dairy industry? Male cows are abused in order to collect their semen to artifially impregnate female cows. Once a female gives birth, her babies are shortly taken away from her, because her milk is used for human consumption instead of her own children. Her male babies are kept in crates too small to be able to turn around, and killed at only a few months old. Her female babies will suffer the same fate as her. The process repeats until her body is no longer profitable, and then she is killed for "lower quality meats" such as ground beef. To support the mac n cheese throwdown is to say that cows' lives do not matter, and that this treatment is tolerable. But we will stand up for them, because there is NO excuse for this abuse.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.