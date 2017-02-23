London Label to Issue Local Bassist Gabriel Schray's New Solo Album

click to enlarge
Over the past ten or so years, local musician Gabe Schray
has played with indie rock acts such as Houseguest, Intelligent Knives and Genetically Yours. He's also played trumpet for Six Parts Seven, Beaten Awake and Churchbuilder.
Now, he’s announced the London-based label Last Resort will release his new album, Gabriel
. It will mark the first release on the new imprint, an offshoot of the London radio program.
Schray played all the various instruments himself; he says he whittled down the final versions from their lengthy original recordings.
It took him more than a year to record the album, which will be available on 180-gram vinyl. The instrumental ambient songs have a crisp, jazzy feel to them and sound like they could be on the soundtrack to a French New Wave movie as the atmospheric music provides a good mixture of organic and electronic instrumentation.
Schray plays a CD Release Party at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Thursday’s
in Akron.