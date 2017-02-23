Pixies to Perform at the Agora in October

click to enlarge
When Pixies
last played in town in 2015 at the Masonic Auditorium, the influential alternative rock act opened with “In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song),” a song from the David Lynch flick Eraserhead
. It started the show on a somber note, but the band let the songs provide a sense of momentum.
The band took things up a notch about a third of the way through the set as it launched into the manic “Debaser,” and that energy carried over into a cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s catchy “Head On” that found guitarist Black Francis really sneering as he sang.
Some 30 years into its career, Pixies showed that they've continued to evolve and that their lives shows still pack a punch.
The band has just announced a new set of dates for its upcoming North American tour. For these dates, which include an Oct. 3 stop at the Agora
, Pixies — guitarist Joey Santiago, singer-guitarist Black Francis, drummer David Lovering and bassist Paz Lenchantin — will introduce a brand new stage set designed by their longtime production manager Simon Foster and lighting designer Myles Mangino. “Simple and sleek,” the stage features special pods that are positioned behind the band, housing all the lighting.
A press release announcing the tour promises that “fans can expect a set list comprised of the classics and catalogue rarities as well as newer songs from Indie Cindy
and the band's latest release, Head Carrier
.” There will be no firm setlist as the band will draw from 90 songs that it has rehearsed and can play.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.