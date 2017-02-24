Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

Bites

Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey Back on Track for Spring Opening in Ohio City

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge bakersfield_exterior.jpg
Attention all aspiring tortilla makers: your time to shine might be just around the bend.

It’s been two and a half years since we broke the news that Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey, a small but growing Cincinnati-based restaurant group, was preparing to take over the old Grind spot (2058 W. 25th St.) at the corner of W. 25th and Keene Court, just a block south of Lorain. We can now report that the festive Latin-themed eatery is just weeks away from opening.

The Bakersfield concept launched in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in 2012. Locations quickly followed in Indianapolis, Columbus, Charlotte, Nashville and Pittsburgh. Ohio City will make number seven.

The name is a tribute to the Bakersfield Sound, a country music genre that originated in Bakersfield, California, in the ‘50s and ‘60s. That music — as well as rock ‘n’ roll — is served up alongside Mexican street foods like tacos, tortas and tostadas. The menu is intentionally concise, says Lanni, because of the company’s dedication to quality.

“It’s not a big menu so we can really focus on doing things the right way,” says owner Joe Lanni. That includes hand-pressing limes and lemons for margaritas, and even crafting the corn tortillas at each location. “It's a little unusual and it's definitely an extra step that a lot of places don't take because tortillas are so widely available. But when you taste our product, you see why we take the extra time.”

Of course, that food will be washed down by plenty of cold beer, tangy margaritas and craft cocktails built from barrel-aged spirits, including whiskey and tequila. The atmosphere at all Bakersfield restaurants is lively, casual and high-spirited, Lanni adds.

In preparation for a late-March or early-April opening, the restaurant will be hosting open interviews for all positions the weeks of March 6th and March 13th, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Check out out the food and drink menus here:

click to enlarge 0001.jpg
click to enlarge 0002.jpg

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Bakersfield Tacos

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Rob Portman Bans Democrats from Speaking Event, Fundraiser in Ohio Read More

  2. Crave Owner to Expand from Akron to Cuyahoga Falls With Crave Cantina Read More

  3. FirstEnergy Will Sell or Close Both Ohio Nuclear Power Plants Read More

  4. Twenty Percent of Cleveland Public High School Students Attempted Suicide in 2015 Read More

  5. Cow Advocates Will Be Protesting the Mac 'N Cheese Throwdown on Saturday (Yes, Really) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation