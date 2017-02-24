Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey Back on Track for Spring Opening in Ohio City

click to enlarge
Attention all aspiring tortilla makers: your time to shine might be just around the bend.
It’s been two and a half years since we broke the news that Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey
, a small but growing Cincinnati-based restaurant group, was preparing to take over the old Grind spot (2058 W. 25th St.) at the corner of W. 25th and Keene Court, just a block south of Lorain. We can now report that the festive Latin-themed eatery is just weeks away from opening.
The Bakersfield concept launched in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in 2012. Locations quickly followed in Indianapolis, Columbus, Charlotte, Nashville and Pittsburgh. Ohio City will make number seven.
The name is a tribute to the Bakersfield Sound, a country music genre that originated in Bakersfield, California, in the ‘50s and ‘60s. That music — as well as rock ‘n’ roll — is served up alongside Mexican street foods like tacos, tortas and tostadas. The menu is intentionally concise, says Lanni, because of the company’s dedication to quality.
“It’s not a big menu so we can really focus on doing things the right way,” says owner Joe Lanni. That includes hand-pressing limes and lemons for margaritas, and even crafting the corn tortillas at each location. “It's a little unusual and it's definitely an extra step that a lot of places don't take because tortillas are so widely available. But when you taste our product, you see why we take the extra time.”
Of course, that food will be washed down by plenty of cold beer, tangy margaritas and craft cocktails built from barrel-aged spirits, including whiskey and tequila. The atmosphere at all Bakersfield restaurants is lively, casual and high-spirited, Lanni adds.
In preparation for a late-March or early-April opening, the restaurant will be hosting open interviews for all positions the weeks of March 6th and March 13th, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Check out out the food and drink menus here:
