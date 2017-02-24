Cedar Lee Theatre Partners with Local Cat Shelters for 'KEDI' Screenings

click to enlarge
Set to open on March 10 at the Cedar Lee Theatre, the documentary film KEDI
centers on a handful of the hundreds of thousands of cats that roam the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. For thousands of years, Istanbul street cats have wandered in and out of people's lives, and the film documents those wanderings.
To help Cleveland’s street cats, the Cedar Lee Theatre
has just announced that it will partner with area shelters who will bring cats in need of homes to the Cedar Lee during select screenings.
“KEDI is a beautiful and charming movie,” says Liz Waski, General Manager of the Cedar Lee Theatre in a press release. “I’m happy that we are able to bring this film to Cleveland and I hope that our partner shelters are able to find good homes for some of our own local cats.”
Patrons are encouraged to bring a donation of cat food or a cat toy. Anyone who makes a donation will receive a coupon for $1 off at the Cedar Lee Theatre concession stand. House of Mews
will be on hand from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Euclid Beach Cat Project
and Forever Friends
will be on site from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, Tails From The City
will be at the theater from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and Storms Angels Rescue
will set up shop from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.