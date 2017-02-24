Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Friday, February 24, 2017

First Look: Barrio Tacos in Cedar-Fairmount, Opening Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 3:50 PM

The transformation from Mad Greek to Barrio Tacos (2466 Fairmount Blvd., 216-862-3498) is just about complete at the top of Cedar Hill in Cleveland Heights. The local restaurant group purchased the property last summer and has been hard at work transforming the space into a restaurant that better fits with the company’s spirited ethos.

Barrio will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

“We’ve been looking to go to the East Side for a long time and just haven’t found the right spot,” says owner Sean Fairbairn. “We’ve looked in Coventry and Lee Road and we just feel like the Cedar-Fairmount area is a great area.”

The 4,200-square-foot space was completely gutted, walls were removed and floors have been raised to create an open and lively barroom space that is a complete 180 degrees from its predecessor. Gone are the small nooks, chopped up spaces, and limited sight lines.

A large central bar will seat 25 guests. The total occupancy is 160, with another 60 coming online when they launch patio service later this spring. The ground-level area just inside the two garage doors will be utilized strictly for casual lounge service at high-tops. Every square inch of the interior is hand-painted with Barrio’s now-signature motif.

In the back of the house, the kitchen received all new equipment, including walk-in coolers.

When it comes to the food and drink, diners can expect the same roster of craft drafts (32 taps), margaritas, signature cocktails, chips, salsa, queso, guacamole and build-your-own tacos.

For those keeping track, this brings Barrio Tacos up to four locations, 800 seats, and 300 employees in a span of five years.

Check out the spot here:

