Singer-Guitarist John Mayer to Play Blossom in August

When singer-guitarist John Mayer
played Blossom back in 2013, he started the show with “Queen Of California” and moved directly into the single “Paper Dolls” during a concert that showed off the range of his music.
Nearly every song was extended by several minutes to allow for solos and dancing on the lawn.
Earlier today, Mayer announced he’ll return to Blossom on Aug. 30. The concert will be part of his Search for Everything World Tour.
Mayer just released a second wave of tunes from the forthcoming studio album The Search for Everything
. The album, which Mayer began recording three years ago at Capitol Studios in the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, arrives on April 14.
Each concert will feature sets with a full band as well as performances by John Mayer Trio. Mayer will play a solo set as well.
An American Express and Citicard preview launches at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.