126 Non-U.S. Citizens Have Voted in Ohio Elections Since 2013

click to enlarge
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted released another update
to his biennial investigations into the matter of voter fraud. Since 2013, he says, 126 non-U.S. citizens have voted in Ohio elections.
All told, he's found 821 non-U.S. citizens on the voter rolls in the last four years.
In Cuyahoga County, Husted identified 61 non-U.S. citizens on the rolls. Of them, 16 actually voted between 2013 and 2017.
Statewide, 5,607,641 Ohioans voted in the 2016 general election. Running some quick cocktail napkin math, the number of fraudulent votes cast in Ohio hovers around the .00002-percent mark.
“I have a responsibility to preserve the integrity of Ohio’s elections system,” Husted wrote in a public statement today. “When you consider that in Ohio we have had 112 elections decided by one vote or tied in the last three years
, every case of illegal voting must be taken seriously and elections officials must have every resource available to them to respond accordingly.” (The italics are ours. That's a very interesting statistic.)
Husted did note that none of the 126 fraudulent votes were cast in those elections that were decided by one vote or tied.
“In light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts. The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable,” he wrote.