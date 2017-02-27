Melt, Virtual Reality Coaster Among New Attractions at Cedar Point for 2017 Season

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Cedar Point
Cedar Point will open the 2017 season on May 6, which means it's not all that long before the thrill-seeking set can once again let all those roller coasters hit them with a temporary face lift. Last weekend at the Winter Chill Out event, the coaster park gave a preview of the new attractions folks can expect from this season.
MELTER OF HEARTS
Joe Cool Cafe has closed and Ohio's own grilled cheese joint Melt Bar & Grilled will reopen in its place. Expect exclusive menu options here, too.
YAK ATTACK
The Barnyard area will be expanded, adding room for some new animals, including a yak, of course.
VIRTUALLY REAL
The Iron Dragon
roller coaster added virtual reality elements last year, but this time more people will have the opportunity to try it out. That said, riders still can only experience the ride through an animated world via headset from June 9 to Sept. 4 beginning at 6 pm each night.
CEDAR POINT SHORES
Yes, a re-branded and updated water park
will make a splash this summer. Expect water slides (and wedgies) galore.
CUBS WIN A TEMPORARY COASTER
Thanks to a heart-breaking World Series, the Top Thrill Dragster will temporarily be renamed Top Thrill Cubster during the park's opening weekend, this after Cedar Point lost a wager with Chicago-area Six Flags Great America on the series.
NEW COASTERS?
The RipCord ride will now be known as Professor Delbert's Frontier Fling, but it’s still unclear on what will happen to the Mean Streak
.