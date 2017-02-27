Two Men Who Were Wrongfully Convicted of an East Cleveland Murder are Suing the City and the County

click to enlarge
Laurese Glover (right) and Derrick Wheatt (center) are suing the city of East Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Here, they join Eugene Johnson at the scene of the murder for which they were convicted in 1996.
Two of the men who were wrongfully convicted
in a 1995 murder are now suing the city of East Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, along with several specific attorneys.
Known as the East Cleveland 3, Derrick Wheatt, Laurese Glover and Eugene Johnson have been free since 2015. The state and its prosecuting attorneys, however, have refused
to dismiss the case with prejudice. Wheatt and Glover filed the lawsuit.
The central point of contention has been covered in previous court hearings, leading to their exoneration two years ago: Members of the East Cleveland police department and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office willfully suppressed evidence that would have proven the men's innocence in the murder case. Specifically, the lawsuit cites: "unduly suggestive witness identifications and photo lineups; and fabrication, destruction, and suppression of evidence." (The lawsuit, embedded below, details the step-by-step process that law enforcement took to target the three men.)
Among the named defendants: former prosecutor Carmen Marino, whose legacy is so tainted with corruption and unethical bombast that a simple Google search of his name
reveals only the slimy trail he left as he slithered into and out of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center each day for 30 years. As we reported in our feature last year
, Marino was instrumental in destroying the lives of Glover, Wheatt and Johnson.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial to determine damages and compensatory payment.
