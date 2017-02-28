Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Scene & Heard

Culture of Rampant Sexism, Wild Parties Revealed at Akron-Based Sterling Jewelers

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 12:09 PM

TWITTER: @KAYJEWELERS
  • Twitter: @KayJewelers
In a scorching report from the Washington Post, unsealed statements and other arbitration documents from a class-action suit against Akron-based Sterling Jewelers revealed a corporate culture that "fostered rampant sexual harassment and discrimination."

At Sterling's subsidiary jewelry stores across the country — Kay Jewelers, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry among them — managers groped and insulted female employees and openly discussed their sexual exploits. Mandatory annual "Managers Meetings" were described as "sex-fests," replete with boozy pool parties and cigar-smoking executives expecting or demanding entertainment by female underlings.

Documents from the 2008 class-action suit, which is still ongoing, were only released Sunday on the condition that names of Sterling executives be redacted. But 44,000 female employees initially signed on, with that number growing to more than 69,000. The suit alleged that "preying" on female employees was done out in the open, and that the company culture encouraged such behavior.

Mark Light, the CEO of Sterling's parent company, Signet Jewelers, was directly implicated in the report.

Sterling, the Washington Post reports, disputes the allegations, and says it has created "strong career opportunities for many thousands of women" and has “multiple processes in place to receive and investigate allegations of misconduct."

But several statements from the women suggest otherwise. One, from a nine-year Sterling manager, did so directly.

Sterling "did not have an effective or serious mechanism by which female employees could complain about their mistreatment," she said.

WaPo reported that the former and current employees are seeking punitive damages and years of back pay, but that no estimate of the potential damages has been provided. A hearing with witness testimony won't take place for some time, currently scheduled for early next year.

Sterling Jewelers is a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with headquarters on Ghent Road in Fairlawn.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Armond Budish Is a Willing Accomplice to Dan Gilbert's Latest Arena Subsidy Scam Read More

  2. 'If We Lose the EPA, We Lose Lake Erie,' Great Lakes Scientist Says Read More

  3. Alonzo Mitchell III Announces Ward 6 Cleveland City Council Run Read More

  4. First Look: Barrio Tacos in Cedar-Fairmount, Opening Next Week Read More

  5. Video: Here's Eric Church Singing Michael Stanley's "My Town" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation