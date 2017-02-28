Tuesday, February 28, 2017
How Much Is Too Much for a Quarterback? — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Andre is packing his small clothes into a big bag for spring training, but before he departs he and Zac look ahead to the handshakes and hypotheticals of the NFL Scouting Combine. They debate the price of a franchise quarterback and discuss what really can be gained from spending a few days in Indy.
Tags: Sports, A to Z Podcast, Image