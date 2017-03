Indie Rocker Peter Silberman to Bring His Living Room Tour to Cleveland

click to enlarge

Taking a page out of the musical playbook of the late, great Elliott Smith, singer Peter Silberman inflects his somber songs with a quiet intensity. The frontman of the indie act the Antlers, Silberman just issued his first solo album,The press release announcing its release explains that the album serves as “a continuation of the emotional odyssey he began in the Antlers with albumsand, moving the conversation even further down the path.” The album also documents his experience with a hearing impairment that led him to leave Brooklyn for upstate New York.illustrates our uncertain world, where everything and everyone is a temporary participant,” Silberman says in the press release. “It provides no remedy for the unpredictable, but instead offers another way to think about changing circumstances. I hope it can provide some comfort to those of us grappling with transition, which is, undoubtedly, all of us.”To support the album, Silberman will embark on a living room tour that includes a Cleveland stop on April 3. The location, which resides in the 44114 zip code, will be announced to ticket holders after they purchase their tickets at undertowtickets.com