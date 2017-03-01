Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

C-Notes

Indie Rocker Peter Silberman to Bring His Living Room Tour to Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 8:34 AM

click to enlarge peter-ticket_copy_bdfb2dec-64df-4b73-ac1d-7d864e609b79_1024x1024.jpg
Taking a page out of the musical playbook of the late, great Elliott Smith, singer Peter Silberman inflects his somber songs with a quiet intensity. The frontman of the indie act the Antlers, Silberman just issued his first solo album, Impermanence.

The press release announcing its release explains that the album serves as “a continuation of the emotional odyssey he began in the Antlers with albums Hospice, Burst Apart and Familiars, moving the conversation even further down the path.” The album also documents his experience with a hearing impairment that led him to  leave Brooklyn for upstate New York.

Impermanence illustrates our uncertain world, where everything and everyone is a temporary participant,” Silberman says in the press release. “It provides no remedy for the unpredictable, but instead offers another way to think about changing circumstances. I hope it can provide some comfort to those of us grappling with transition, which is, undoubtedly, all of us.”

To support the album, Silberman will embark on a living room tour that includes a Cleveland stop on April 3. The location, which resides in the 44114 zip code, will be announced to ticket holders after they purchase their tickets at undertowtickets.com.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Culture of Rampant Sexism, Wild Parties Revealed at Akron-Based Sterling Jewelers Read More

  2. 'If We Lose the EPA, We Lose Lake Erie,' Great Lakes Scientist Says Read More

  3. Armond Budish Is a Willing Accomplice to Dan Gilbert's Latest Arena Subsidy Scam Read More

  4. In the Fight to Outlaw Marital Rape Exemptions, Ohio Republicans Go Silent Read More

  5. Is Waiting In Line for a Paczki Today Worth It? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation