Indie Rocker Peter Silberman to Bring His Living Room Tour to Cleveland

click to enlarge
Taking a page out of the musical playbook of the late, great Elliott Smith, singer Peter Silberman inflects his somber songs with a quiet intensity. The frontman of the indie act the Antlers, Silberman just issued his first solo album, Impermanence
.
The press release announcing its release explains that the album serves as “a continuation of the emotional odyssey he began in the Antlers with albums Hospice
, Burst Apart
and Familiars
, moving the conversation even further down the path.” The album also documents his experience with a hearing impairment that led him to leave Brooklyn for upstate New York.
“Impermanence
illustrates our uncertain world, where everything and everyone is a temporary participant,” Silberman says in the press release. “It provides no remedy for the unpredictable, but instead offers another way to think about changing circumstances. I hope it can provide some comfort to those of us grappling with transition, which is, undoubtedly, all of us.”
To support the album, Silberman will embark on a living room tour that includes a Cleveland stop on April 3. The location, which resides in the 44114 zip code, will be announced to ticket holders after they purchase their tickets
at undertowtickets.com
.