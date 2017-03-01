Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Scene & Heard

New Sports Website Launching in Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER: @THEATHLETICCLE
  • Twitter: @TheAthleticCLE
A new sports website is coming to Cleveland.

It's called The Athletic, and according to an introduction letter by basketball writer Jason Lloyd — lately of the Akron Beacon-Journal — it'll seek to give readers high-quality sports journalism at an affordable price.

"We’re taking the sports section out of the newspaper and in the process eliminating the overhead of the printing presses, delivery trucks, ad departments, a staff of copy editors, circulation managers, a publisher … you get the idea," Lloyd wrote in his letter, inviting people to subscribe.

The site will focus primarily on Cleveland professional teams (Browns, Indians, Cavs), but will also venture to Columbus to cover the Buckeyes and the NHL's Blue Jackets. Lloyd wrote that in addition to daily coverage, the site will specialize in longer, more analytical, "thought-provoking" coverage. It won't be Grantland, but it won't be clickbait either.

"We’re moving beyond the “what” in an effort to better bring you the “why,” he wrote.

Radio guy T.J. Zuppe has already joined the staff to cover the Indians. NBA Insider Ken Berger, formerly of CBSSports.com, will write about basketball alongside Lloyd, and Scott Raab will contribute. Via Lloyd, former Beacon-Journal editor Ron Ledgard will serve as the site’s managing editor.

The Athletic is part of a network of regionally focused sites, created by two entrepreneurial silicon valley dudes named Adam Hansmann and Alex Mather  — they reportedly raised $2 million before the launch of the Cleveland edition. The site joins iterations in Chicago and Toronto, and Lloyd said Detroit is "on deck" with others looming.

The site will be entirely behind a paywall.

"A subscription to The Athletic is less than half the price of a subscription to Netflix or Spotify," Lloyd wrote, and "a handful of subscribers paying a nominal fee are worth far more to a publication than tens of thousands of clicks on a free story dependent on ad rates."

You can choose a monthly rate of $4.79 or pay $39.99 for the year ($3.34 / month). If you subscribe today, said Lloyd, you get a free t-shirt.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cuyahoga County Council Exposes Q Deal as a Sham, Then Shrugs Shoulders Read More

  2. New 'Southern-Style BBQ' Joint Heading to Ohio City Read More

  3. Op-Ed: "Cleveland - We Can Do Better" Read More

  4. 'If We Lose the EPA, We Lose Lake Erie,' Great Lakes Scientist Says Read More

  5. Culture of Rampant Sexism, Wild Parties Revealed at Akron-Based Sterling Jewelers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation