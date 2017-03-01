Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Scottish Rockers Franz Ferdinand to Play House of Blues in May
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 3:56 PM
Part of the post-punk revival of the ‘00s, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand delivered a monster hit back in 2004 with the single “Take Me Out,” a rollicking, Strokes-like anthem.
Now, the band has just revealed plans for a rare North American tour that includes festival appearances at Hangout Music Festival in May and Governors Ball in New York and Firefly Music Festival in June. It will mark the band’s first U.S. tour in three years.
The itinerary includes a May 31 date at House of Blues
. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
