Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

C-Notes

Scottish Rockers Franz Ferdinand to Play House of Blues in May

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.png
Part of the post-punk revival of the ‘00s, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand delivered a monster hit back in 2004 with the single “Take Me Out,” a rollicking, Strokes-like anthem.

Now, the band has just revealed plans for a rare North American tour that includes festival appearances at Hangout Music Festival in May and Governors Ball in New York and Firefly Music Festival in June. It will mark the band’s first U.S. tour in three years.

The itinerary includes a May 31 date at House of Blues. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Franz Ferdinand, House Of Blues

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cuyahoga County Council Exposes Q Deal as a Sham, Then Shrugs Shoulders Read More

  2. New 'Southern-Style BBQ' Joint Heading to Ohio City Read More

  3. Op-Ed: "Cleveland - We Can Do Better" Read More

  4. 'If We Lose the EPA, We Lose Lake Erie,' Great Lakes Scientist Says Read More

  5. Culture of Rampant Sexism, Wild Parties Revealed at Akron-Based Sterling Jewelers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation