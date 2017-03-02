Thursday, March 2, 2017
Hall & Oates/Tears for Fears to Play the Q in May
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 4:36 PM
click to enlarge
Earlier today, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates announced that they’ll partner with '80s rockers Tears For Fears for a 29-city North American tour.
The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act Allen Stone. The jaunt includes a May 20 stop at Quicken Loans Arena
.
"I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!" says Daryl Hall in a press release announcing the tour.
"I can't wait to get back out on the road in 2017. Performing with Tears For Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans," adds John Oates.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.
Tags: Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears, Quicken Loans Arena, Image