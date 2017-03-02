Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

C-Notes

Hall & Oates/Tears for Fears to Play the Q in May

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Earlier today, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates announced that they’ll partner with '80s rockers Tears For Fears for a 29-city North American tour.  

The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act Allen Stone. The jaunt includes a May 20 stop at Quicken Loans Arena.

"I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!" says Daryl Hall in a press release announcing the tour.

"I can't wait to get back out on the road in 2017. Performing with Tears For Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans," adds John Oates.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. New ‘Cleveland Eats’ Culinary Festival to Take Place Downtown this Fall Read More

  2. Cuyahoga County Council Exposes Q Deal as a Sham, Then Shrugs Shoulders Read More

  3. Record Number of Concealed Carry Permits Issued in Ohio Last Year Read More

  4. New 'Southern-Style BBQ' Joint Heading to Ohio City Read More

  5. Contemporary Youth Orchestra to Perform the Music From 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation