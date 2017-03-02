Local Rockers the Ohio Weather Band Win Contest to Open for Bon Jovi

click to enlarge
Earlier this year, classic rockers Jon Bon Jovi announced an opening act contest designed to give bands the chance to open for the band when it plays on March 19 at the Q
. Thousands of bands uploaded audition videos.
To pick the winner for each tour date, the folks at Live Nation chose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management selected the contest winner from the shortlist.
Earlier today, Live Nation announced that the local rock group The Ohio Weather Band won the contest and will get to play the Q for the very first time.
"The Quicken Loans Arena is a far cry from the garage, where we started,” says the band in a press release. “We've traveled to a lot of venues and played with a lot of bands, but this is certainly the biggest opportunity to come our way. Thanks to Bon Jovi, his team and Live Nation for giving us a chance to perform at a legendary venue with a legendary band."