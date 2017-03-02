Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Ruth's Chris Steak House to Open in 200 Public Square Building on March 13

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 6:29 PM

click to enlarge ruths_chris_filet.jpg
The wait is almost over for fans of Ruth's Chris Steak House and its signature 500-degree sizzling plates. The company announced its plans to take over the former Frank & Pauly's space on the lower level of the 200 Public Square Building way back in the summer of 2015.

Diners can now look forward to a March 13th opening (200 Public Sq., 216-539-8404).

The Winter Park, Florida-based chain operates about 150 restaurants, but none in the immediate area. A Cleveland location at Eton Chagrin Boulevard closed its doors in 2006 after nine years.

Ruth’s Chris will fill a prime downtown spot that has been vacant since 2006, when Wayne Koury closed Frank & Pauly's. The 300-seat eatery has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation.

Diners can expect a menu filled with chophouse starters like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and chilled seafood towers. USDA Prime steaks and chops join seafood items like sea bass and barbecue shrimp. Sides run the gamut from roasted Brussles sprouts and lobster mac and cheese to potatoes au gratin and shoestring fries.

Ruth’s Chris joins a crowded and growing market when it comes to downtown steakhouses. In addition to Red, Urban Farmer, Hyde Park, XO, and Morton’s, the Marble Room will open in the coming weeks inside the historic bank lobby of the Garfield Building at E. Sixth and Euclid.

Tags: ,

