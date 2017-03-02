Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Terrelle Pryor, Kevin Durant and Holy Crap! 2007 Was 10 Years Ago? — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Andre and Zac discuss the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, what Kevin Durant's injury might and might not mean to the rest of the NBA season, wonder if the Cavs are Cleveland's most talented team ever and look back 10 years ago to what really out of nowhere became one of Cleveland's most magical sports years.

Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.

