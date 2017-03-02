Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 2, 2017

The Summit 91.3 FM to Release Local Music Compilation

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34 AM

click to enlarge 330_poster_final_for_print.jpeg
Akron-based the Summit 91.3 FM regularly puts local bands into rotation and features a streaming channel solely devoted to local music, so it makes sense the station would show its support for the local scene with the new sampler, The 330 Volume 2.

The 21-song disc features tracks from several acts with local roots, including the Pretenders, Mark Mothersbaugh, Michael Stanley, Anne E. DeChant, Welshly Arms, Cloud Nothings, Lindsay Cardy, Ledges and Austin Wolfe.

“The Summit has long been a champion for our rich local music scene,” says Summit general manager Tommy Bruno in a press release. “Now, with our newest channel the330.net — and this second installment of the 330 sampler — we’re so proud to shine an even brighter spotlight on our region’s impressive, wide-ranging artists.”

The 330 Volume 2 also features late Summit staff member Jim Chenot, who delivers a live, spoken word performance of the Shel Silverstein/Johnny Cash classic "A Boy Named Sue." He performed the song onstage at the Lime Spider (now the Lockview) in 2004.

Produced by local singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert and mastered locally at Cauliflower Audio in Cleveland, the disc will be available during the Summit’s spring membership drive that takes place from March 20 to 25. During that time, every new or renewing member of the non-profit, public radio station will receive a copy of the CD.

