5 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Coup de Grace CD Release/Jeff Klemm & the Letters/The Brothers Band
Over the years, Coup de Grace singer Nick Reese has played with several local acts and often filled in with others when needed. But all the while, he and drummer Tig have consistently worked together, originally in the George Harrison Ford Explorers and then in various side projects. In the early 2000s, Reese toured with local prog rockers Simeon Soul Charger, playing everything from keyboards to guitar. But when Simeon relocated to Germany, Reese chose to stay behind and joined the progressive jam rock group Aliver Hall. In December of 2015, Reese decided to focus his energy on songwriting and composition, so he and Tig formed Coup De Grace, joining forces with bassist Doug Gallo (Treespeak, Hayden Calling and The Real True Stories). The self-described “indie psych-rock trio” will celebrate the release of its first album, Walk In Light
, with tonight's show. The rootsy tune "Friendly Tiger" serves as the disc's first single. (Jeff Niesel), 9 p.m., $8.
.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Los Campesinos!/Crying/DJ Scott Heisel
Los Campesinos! is a band that wears everything on its sleeve. One look at the exclamation point in the name or the fact that all the band members have changed their last names to Campesinos! should tip you off. The Welsh-based band became popular in the late 2000s with a series of indie pop releases. Their multi-instrumental sound is raucous and energetic, like a punk version of Belle & Sebastian. Their new album, Sick Scenes
, blends the band's more danceable and indie sounds with some slower tunes and a more nuanced approach to songwriting. "5 Flucloxacillin" deals with current issues with prescription drugs, and "I Broke Up in Amarante" follows the lead singer through a mental crisis. Even though the music isn't quite as bouncy and peppy as before, the band's earnestness still shines through during a live show. (Johnny Cook), 9 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS.
.
The Pogues by the Boys from the County Hell
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. The band's been working on blending some horns into the mix so expect to hear a bit of R&B as it plays a selection of Pogues tunes when it kicks off its busiest time of the year with this warmup gig before the mayhem of St. Patrick's Day truly begins. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $15.
.
Helen Welch - Yesterday Once More: A Musical Tribute To The Carpenters
British singer-songwriter Helen Welch has lived in Northeast Ohio for the past several years. During that time, she's slowly built a loyal following of jazz enthusiasts. During her time here, she's performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and the Akron Symphony. With tonight's special concert, she'll pay tribute to the music of the Carpenters. The concert aims to celebrate the band's career with storytelling and renditions of Carpenters classics such as "We've Only Just Begun," "I Won't Last a Day Without You," "Yesterday Once More" and "Close To You." According to the press release announcing tonight's performance, she'll also relate "lesser-known stories and fun facts about the Carpenters." (Niesel), 8 p.m.
.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Looming/Runaway Brother/Vacula/Mary Kekic
With their debut album recorded just three and a half years ago, Looming has worked quick to build on their interesting sound. The driving characteristics here are Peter Buck-style riffs laid across the catchy vocals of Jessica Knight. "Tried and True" slips a nice helping of syncopation into the bass-led rhythm, with plinko guitar flecking the background before falling into an energetic chorus. Going back through their releases, you'll catch all sorts of neat angles on fuzz rock indie charm, and honest, down-to-Earth lyrics. This is Midwest rock, completely of its time, at its finest. (Eric Sandy), 7 p.m., $8.
.