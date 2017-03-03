Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

60 Opiate Overdose Deaths in Cuyahoga County in February, More Than Any Other Single Month

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge heroin_ev.jpg
At least 60 people fatally overdosed on heroin or fentanyl in Cuyahoga County last month, the most opiate-related deaths in a single month here.

Already, at least 109 people have overdosed and died in Cuyahoga County this year. That's compared to 55 overdose deaths in January and February of 2016.

As we've reported many times, observers of the epidemic have speculated that things are going to get much worse before they get better. Aaron Marks, who works with the Heroin and Opioid Task Force led by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio, told us last year that this is bigger than imaginable.

"This is the crisis of the generation. People don't realize it, but it's going to wipe us out," he said. "It's touching every aspect of society, and it's going to wipe out an entire generation of people."

Access to treatment remains as limited as ever.

(The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office may return with additional toxicology reports from February, and the number may increase.)

