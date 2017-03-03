Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Film

Friday, March 3, 2017

Film

Cleveland International Film Festival Releases the Schedule for This Year's Event

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge 17077605_783467008484087_7250355569645584384_n.jpg
Earlier today, the folks at the Cleveland International Film Festival announced their schedule for this year’s event, which takes place from March 29 to April 9 at Tower City Cinemas. The festival will also include select neighborhood screening locations.

In all, CIFF will showcase 202 feature films and 216 short films from 71 countries.  Tickets go on sale to members at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, and to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Tickets are $14 per screening for CIFF members and $16 per screening for non-members.

Once on sale, tickets can be purchased online, by telephone (877-304-FILM), in-person at the Film Festival Box Office located in the lobby of Tower City Cinemas or by mail using the Program Guide order form.

Starting next week, program guides will be mailed to CIFF members and available throughout the area, including at all Dollar Bank branches.

