Friday, March 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Euclid Jail Supervisor Under Investigation for Misuse of Police Database Arrested for Related Menacing By Stalking Incidents

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
Steven Key, a supervisor at the Euclid Jail, which is run by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, was arrested by Euclid police on a warrant for menacing by stalking.

That arrest is tied to the investigations currently underway or wrapped up by the Euclid Jail and Cuyahoga County into alleged misuse of the LEADS law enforcement database by Key and Quincy Jimson, an officer at the jail.

Police reports from Euclid detail not only the repeated interactions with Key's now ex-wife and her new boyfriend that led to the arrest, but also the discovery that Key and Jimson used LEADS to track him down. (LEADS is the Ohio Law Enforcement Automated Data System, which is maintained by the Highway Patrol. It's an essential and useful tool that'll pull up everything from addressees to phone numbers, criminal records to social security numbers. It's also confidential and regulated by very specific rules on who can access information and for what reasons. Misuse can result in a felony charge in Ohio.)

The narrative goes like this: Key had repeatedly visited the house he used to share with his ex-wife, against her wishes. She contacted police and noted that Key had previously driven by multiple times a day and stopped by, unwanted. The first complaints occurred in December, while Key and the woman were in the midst of their divorce.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_1.35.47_pm.png

The next police report was made in early February after Key confronted his ex-wife's boyfriend at the house.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_1.38.35_pm.png

After the male suggested that Key had misused his access to LEADS in his position as a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department employee, Euclid PD looked into that claim.

Logs from the LEADS system showed that someone at the Euclid Jail had indeed run the plates on the car the male was driving. Video from that date showed that the plates were run by officer Jimson in the presence of supervisor Key. The video also showed Key disappearing from the jail, while on the clock, for about 30 minutes after the plates were run. During an interview with detectives, Key said he knew misusing LEADS was illegal but that this wasn't a misuse of the system in his opinion.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_2.03.41_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_2.04.46_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_2.04.51_pm.png

An interview with Jimson by Euclid PD confirmed that Key had requested that the officer run the plates. Jimson told an officer, after hemming and hawing about the exact reason he ran the plates, that it was the only time in 22 years that a supervisor had ever asked him to do so.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_1.52.55_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_1.53.10_pm.png

Both Key and Jimson were transferred from the Euclid Jail to the county jail downtown after the incident. Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan today confirmed to Scene that the county's investigation is ongoing. Jimson remains on duty at the county jail; Key has taken leave.

