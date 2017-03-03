'My Friend Dahmer,' a Film Based on Local Cartoonist Derf's Graphic Novel, to Debut at Tribeca Film Fest

click to enlarge
Famous for his syndicated strip, "The City,” which ran from 1990 to 2014 in more than 170 weekly publications, local cartoonist John "Derf" Backderf
took to publishing graphic novels a few years back.
In My Friend Dahmer
, he chronicles his childhood friendship with soon-to-be serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The book became an international bestseller and award winner.
Last year, a movie based on the book filmed in Northeast Ohio. Now, the film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival that takes place next month in New York.
Director Marc Meyers (How He Fell in Love
, Harvest
) based the movie on his own screenplay. Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally
, Muppets Most Wanted
) plays the young Dahmer, and Anne Heche (Donnie Brasco
, Six Days Seven Nights
) stars as Dahmer's mother.
Entertainment Weekly
reports that a few of Dahmer’s former friends came by the set and were struck by how much Lynch, a Disney star, looked like Dahmer. They've even got the photos
to prove it.