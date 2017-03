Brit Rockers Alt-J Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

click to enlarge Alt-j performing in 2015.

When British indie rockers alt-J first began playing together over a decade ago, band members practiced in the school dorms and had to keep things so quiet, they weren’t even able to use drums.The band has moved up to bigger stages — two years ago, it played to a capacity crowd at Playhouse Square and delivered a captivating 90-minute show. Now, the act has announced a tour in support of its third album,, due out on June 9.The group will perform on Aug. 1 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Fans who pre-orderfrom the band’s web store will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. A general on-sale commences at 10 a.m. on Friday.