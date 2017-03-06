Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Monday, March 6, 2017

Brit Rockers Alt-J Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge Alt-j performing in 2015.
  • Alt-j performing in 2015.
When British indie rockers alt-J first began playing together over a decade ago, band members practiced in the school dorms and had to keep things so quiet, they weren’t even able to use drums.

The band has moved up to bigger stages — two years ago, it played to a capacity crowd at Playhouse Square and delivered a captivating 90-minute show.

Now, the act has announced a tour in support of its third album, Relaxer, due out on June 9.

The group will perform on Aug. 1 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Fans who pre-order Relaxer from the band’s web store will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. A general on-sale commences at 10 a.m. on Friday.

