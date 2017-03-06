Monday, March 6, 2017
Brit Rockers Alt-J Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 4:58 PM
Alt-j performing in 2015.
When British indie rockers alt-J first began playing together over a decade ago, band members practiced in the school dorms and had to keep things so quiet, they weren’t even able to use drums.
The band has moved up to bigger stages — two years ago, it played to a capacity crowd at Playhouse Square and delivered a captivating 90-minute show.
Now, the act has announced a tour in support of its third album, Relaxer
, due out on June 9.
The group will perform on Aug. 1 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Fans who pre-order Relaxer
from the band’s web store will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. A general on-sale commences at 10 a.m. on Friday.
