Monday, March 6, 2017

Bites

Fahrenheit Launches Brunch Service Starting Sunday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Yes, you can order Jumbo Cap’N Crunch Pancakes. - TWITTER
  • Twitter
  • Yes, you can order Jumbo Cap’N Crunch Pancakes.
Chef/owner Rocco Whalen has wanted to bring brunch to Cleveland's Fahrenheit for years, and this Sunday, he and his crew at the esteemed Tremont establishment will unleash the eggs, bacon (of course!), Bloody Marys and oh yes, the Jumbo Cap’N Crunch Pancakes.

"This is a service period I've been dying to do in Cleveland for a long time," says Rocco, rushing between appointments today in Charlotte, North Carolina, the location of his second Fahrenheit outpost, which has offered brunch for three years now. "Brunch is so dominant now in our society. This is an opportunity for creativity."

Clevelanders can look forward to dishes like Bacon S’more Waffles and Fried Chicken Benedict, which includes an 100-year-old cheddar biscuit recipe, and healthier options, like the Eat Clean, Train Dirty meal, made with scrambled egg whites.

Fahrenheit Cleveland had previously been closed on Sundays — when the restaurateur first opened the Tremont location in 2002, city ordinances didn't allow for full alcohol service that day — but 15 years later, it's time for a change.

"When I first opened, I was 23 years old, young and immature, but now I'm 40 and I have a little more experience. I'm confident brunch can be as successful here as it is in Charlotte," he says. "We've never wanted to have Cleveland take a backseat to Charlotte. I didn't want the sentiment to be we're not doing brunch here because we don't love you."

Whalen likes to say brunch is his favorite meal so expect to see him out this Sunday, along with executive chef Matt Koza, flipping flap jacks and working out the kinks.

Brunch at Fahrenheit Cleveland will only be served Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, as are reservations. Meals run between $7 and $18.

