Rapper Travis Scott to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 12:22 PM
On tour to support last year’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
, rapper Travis Scott has just announced he’ll bring his summer tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on May 21.
A huge success, the album debuted at the top of the charts when it dropped last year and has gotten close to one billion streams worldwide.
Scott’s latest single, “Goosebumps,” logged 84 million streams on Apple and 61 million streams on Spotify.
A pre-sale for members of the fan club began this morning, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
