Behind the Sign, an irregular and mesmerizing interview/video series made by the mysterious Cleveland SGS collective that tells the backstories to some of the oldest family businesses in Cleveland, debuted the fifth installment this week and it just so happens to center on one of our favorite places in the whole city.Here's George Dickey, owner of Dickey's Lanes, talking about the history of the bowling alley (four of the lanes came from Mickey Mantle's bowling alley in Texas), his family's history with bootlegging (the secret was in the bread, as you'll see) and more.