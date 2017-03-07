Bar Symon Coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport

click to enlarge Food Network

Bar Symon closed in Avon Lake seven years ago, but it will reopen this spring at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. It is going into the former Panini's Bar & Grill space in Concourse C.With locations at Pittsburgh International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, the Cleveland spot makes the third in the bunch. The restaurants are a collaboration between Michael Symon and Ben Rababy of United Concessions Group.The menu features items like the Fat Doug burger from B Spot, Lola burger from Lola, pulled pork sandwich with coffee BBQ sauce, and potato and cheese pierogi with kielbasa, griddled onions and mustard sour cream.