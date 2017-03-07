Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Bar Symon Coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge FOOD NETWORK
  • Food Network
Bar Symon closed in Avon Lake seven years ago, but it will reopen this spring at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. It is going into the former Panini's Bar & Grill space in Concourse C.

With locations at Pittsburgh International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, the Cleveland spot makes the third in the bunch. The restaurants are a collaboration between Michael Symon and Ben Rababy of United Concessions Group.

The menu features items like the Fat Doug burger from B Spot, Lola burger from Lola, pulled pork sandwich with coffee BBQ sauce, and potato and cheese pierogi with kielbasa, griddled onions and mustard sour cream.

