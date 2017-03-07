Cleveland Novelist Dan Chaon to Read from New Novel at Brews and Prose Tonight

click to enlarge
Local writer Dan Chaon's third novel, Ill Will
was published today by Ballantine
. Chaon will read from the book publicly for the first time at this evening's Brews and Prose event at Market Garden Brewery.
Chaon's novel, which the Washington Post has praised
as "exceptionally unnerving" and the "scariest book of the year," was intended to be a classic serial killer novel, but became much more. Set in Cleveland, it revolves around a psychologist dealing with the tragedy of his wife's death and the exoneration of his brother, who'd been convicted of killing their parents thirty years back.
[Scene talked to Chaon about Ill Will and his writing process in January
. His reading this evening is part of a 10-city publicity tour for Ill Will.
]
Copies of the book will be available for sale from Mac's Backs. And, as is customary at Brews and Prose, those who buy a book will be entitled to a free beer.
Reading alongside Chaon will be poet Shane McRae. He has published four books of poetry and lives in Oberlin.
The reading begins at 7 p.m. in Market Garden Brewery's Ohio City Room (in the basement). Guests who would like to eat before the reading are advised by series organizer Dave Lucas to make reservations or arrive early. Chaon is sure to draw a crowd.