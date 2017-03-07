Go Media Spotlights Its Hometown with Upcoming Open House

click to enlarge

While they're highly respected for their design work throughout the country, you may not be familiar with the Cleveland-based advertising and graphic design company Go Media. But know this: Their work has most certainly impacted your everyday life through ad campaigns with well-known celebrities and corporations. Or maybe you’ve attended their annual Weapons of Mass Creation Fest at Playhouse Square? In an effort to give back to its hometown, Go Media is hosting a benefit the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. this Friday, March 10, the public is invited to Go Media’s Creativity at Work open house.“The support we've already received for Creativity at Work! has been tremendous,” says Go Media Product Manager Heather Sakai. “Sponsors are jumping at the chance to get involved, after all, they understand the absolute importance of children's arts programming. We have support from artists, illustrators, and entrepreneurs from all over the country. Because of this, organizing the event has been such an inspiring experience.”Although admission is free, the event includes several opportunities to donate to the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, including purchasing artwork and participating in raffles for prizes from local partners such as the Beck Center, Fahrenheit, Town Hall, Lago, Glidden House, Tart Boutique and Cleveland Urban Winery. The open house also features live music from local musicians Matt Hudac and Mike St. Jude and Friends, as well as drinks and hors d’oeuvres from Go Media’s favorite local establishments."Center for Arts-Inspired Learning is grateful for the support we're receiving from Go Media through the Creativity at Work event,” says Taylor Barnes, Development Associate, Center for Arts-Inspired Learning. “CAIL is excited for this fun evening, and the chance to inform attendees about how we are integrating art and education. We are pleased to say that all proceeds from the event will support thousands of students in Northeast Ohio!"During the 2015-16 school year alone, CAIL impacted more than 218,000 students from preschool through high school through over 6,000 programs at 165 venues across 41 districts across Northeast Ohio, including more than 700 workshops and nearly 6,000 long-term residencies.