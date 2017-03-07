Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Bites

Grey House Pies to Open Bakery Café on Larchmere

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge quiche_at_grey_house_pies.jpg
Joe Schlott launched Gray House Pies as a second career by peddling pies from his front porch to hungry parishioners as they left a nearby church and passed by his old gray farmhouse. After five years of farmers market appearances and improvised commercial kitchens, Schlott opened the original Gray House Pies in Fairview Park in 2008. He followed that with a second shop in Westlake (26075 Detroit Rd.), which he opened six years ago.

Next up for Schlott is a new shop clear across town on Larchmere, not far from the North Union Farmer’s Market at Shaker Square, where he’s been a regular fixture every Saturday for more than a decade.

“We’ve been doing the Shaker market for 13 years, so we have little bit of an East Side following already,” he says.

click to enlarge grey_house_pies_larchmere.jpg
The new spot (12204 Larchmere Blvd.), most recently the short-lived Urbean Joe's Café, will be a full bakery and retail storefront. Like at his other shops, the new one will sell fresh-baked fruit pies, cream pies and meat-based pot pies. Schlott uses free-range eggs, whole butter, and organic whole milk, avoiding canned fruit, hydrogenated fats and preservatives.

In addition to fruit pies like Apple, Cherry and Peach, and cream pies like Chocolate, Banana and Coconut Cream, and specialty pies like Maple Bacon Pecan, Sweet Potato and Key Lime, Grey House offers a variety of quiches (Lorraine, asparagus-cheddar, bacon-mushroom), pot pies made with local free-range meats (classic chicken, Edmund Fitzgerald beef stew, mushroom and artichoke), and pub pies (Rueben, Meatloaf and Gravy, Cheesy Potato).

A new line of products, however, has been stealing much of Schlott’s time and affection.

"I’ve been playing around with pizza for 20 years and I’ve settled on Detroit-style because I just love it.” click to tweet
“We started doing real Detroit-style pizza by the slice,” he says. “That’s really where my heart is these days. I just love making pizza. I’ve been playing around with it for 20 years and I’ve settled on Detroit-style because I just love it.”

Schlott says he’s doing it by the book, which means using real blue-steel square pans, a three-day fermentation process, and fresh uncooked sauce on top of the cheese.

“It’s lighter than a focaccia,” he says. “They’re light as a marshmallow.”

Valon Jusufi will be running the shop, which will open the first week of April.

No changes at North Union, where shoppers will still hear the ever-present jingle: “Small pies for walking around; large pies for sitting down.”

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. NBC Nightly News Covers Growing Heroin Epidemic in Ohio with a Family Destroyed By Addiction: VIDEO Read More

  2. Loganberry Books Shelves Men's Books Backwards as a 'Metaphor of Silencing the Male Voice' Read More

  3. Wok n Roll to Take Over Food Ops at Side Quest Read More

  4. Chow Chow to Close Shop in Lakewood to Merge with Parkview Nite Club Read More

  5. Fahrenheit Launches Brunch Service Starting Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation